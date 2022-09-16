Teacher Vacancies Up in Boston This Year; Union Points to Burnout, New Positions

As students in Boston settle in to the new school year, the city's school district is still working to hire teachers to fill stubborn vacancies, an issue plaguing education officials nationwide.

There were over 220 teacher vacancies districtwide as of the last week in August of this year, according to data provided by Boston Public Schools. That's a marked increase over the same week in previous years -- but that may not entirely be a bad thing, according to the president of the Boston Teachers Union, Jessica Tang.

"On the one hand, basically we are facing the same challenges other districts are in terms of having lost a lot of educators during the pandemic," Tang told NBC10 Boston in an interview. "But the silver lining about this is another reason we have so many extra positions open, is the district, to its credit, has added a lot of positions."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Since the last week of August, the district has managed to make a dent in those teacher openings, which now are under the 200 mark, according to BPS a representative. In a statement to NBC10 Boston, Boston Public Schools outlined the several approaches it's undertaking to fill the positions that remain open halfway through September.