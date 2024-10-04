Teachers in 4 Mass. school districts taking part in ‘work-to-rule' protest. What does it mean for students?

Educators in four Massachusetts school districts have voted to enter into “work-to-rule” status this week.

The teachers’ unions in Beverly, Gloucester and Revere begin taking part in the “work-to-rule” status Friday, while Marblehead started Wednesday. The four districts are part of North Shore Educators United, a coalition of teachers' unions.

So what does this mean for students in these districts?

Educators in the four districts will still be teaching classes as normal, but just not performing work duties outside of contractual responsibilities. Things like staying late for extra help for students, for example.

Why are they doing this? Well, their contracts have been expired for a month or longer at this point, with negotiations stalled since February.

And they say this action is a protest to demonstrate how much educators go above and beyond, routinely doing more for students and their schools than what is contractually required of them.

The unions say they’re fighting for smaller class sizes, paid parental leave, longer lunch and recess times for the youngest learners, and a living wage for all staff. They say they hope this “work-to-rule” action raises public awareness of what they call a “crisis” in public schools.

As part of this action, teachers will be doing morning standouts and on-time walk-ins.