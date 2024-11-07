Teachers in Beverly and Gloucester vote to strike

Teachers in two cities on the North Shore of Massachusetts announced Thursday that they had voted to go on strike.

The Union of Gloucester Educators and the Beverly Teachers Association say their members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the action.

The Gloucester union said on social media that over 98% of the district's educators voted to authorize the strike. Julia Brotherton, co-president of the Beverly Teachers Association, said at a press conference, that 99% of union members had approved a strike "effective immediately."

"Why did we vote to go on strike? None of us wants to do this, but at this point, we have no choice. Beverly schools are in crisis," Brotherton said.

She went on to say jobs often go unfilled because the district pays "poverty wages."

"Teachers and [paraprofessionals] are leaving Beverly for higher-paying jobs in neighboring communities like Danvers, Hamilton and Manchester," Brotherton said. "Inadequate parental leave policies force new parents to return to work before they're ready to devote themselves to teaching."

Brotherton added that behavioral problems have been an issue since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gillnetter, Gloucester High School's student news site, reported that students walked out of class in support of their teachers.

The Beverly School Committee said schools would be closed as long as teachers remained on strike.

"While buildings are closed, the School Committee, in partnership with our school administrators, will provide box lunches for students that can be picked up at Beverly High School. Lunch will be available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.," Rachael Abell, chair of the school committee, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.