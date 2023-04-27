Teen Accused in Series of ‘Hateful' Vandalism Incidents in Portsmouth, NH

A 17-year-old has been accused in a series of hateful incidents, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in February, acts that appear to express anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-Black sentiments, according to the attorney general's office.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said Thursday that they filed an enforcement action against Loren Faulker, 17, for a series of vandalism on February 21, 2023, and another set of incidents on April 20 and 21.

Prosecutors allege that on February 21, the teen did damage to 18 different locations, including spray-painting swastikas and other symbols on Temple Israel, Cup of Joe Café, Grim North Tattoo and Piercing, St. John’s Episcopal Church and other businesses, defacing a rainbow park bench, destroying a Pride flag, defacing a Black Heritage Trail sign, and other forms of vandalism. Investigators say each act appeared to target spots that expressed support for and solidarity with marginalized communities.

Faulkner is also accused in four other incidents on April 20 and 21, when investigators say he stole or tried to steal Pride flags. He also allegedly recorded a video of himself burning a stolen Ukrainian flag while denouncing Ukraine and its people, as well as the LGBTQ+ community, then sending the video to the sophomore class at Portsmouth High School.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The complaint, investigated by the Civil Rights Unit, alleges that all these acts were motivated by race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said the Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit and Portsmouth police are actively investigating at least 16 instances of swastikas and other hateful messages being drawn with red spray paint on properties around downtown Portsmouth, including a Jewish synagogue, somewhere around 2:30 a.m.

“Hateful acts that are motivated by intolerance for our fellow citizens have no place in New Hampshire and will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. “The Department of Justice will continue to use every tool at our disposal, including robust enforcement of the State’s Civil Rights Act, to combat hate and ensure that New Hampshire remains a place where people of all backgrounds feel welcome and have the opportunity to live their lives free from discrimination, fear, and intimidation.”

The Civil Rights Unit investigates alleged acts of hate, which could violate the Civil Rights Act and the New Hampshire Law Against Discrimination. Anyone who thinks they could be a victim is urged to file a complaint at doj.nh.gov/civil-rights or by calling 603-271-3650.