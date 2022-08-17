Teen Accused of Attacking Dorchester Principal Faces Judge

A 17-year-old appeared in court Wednesday, months after she allegedly attacked the principal of a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Mattapan teen is charged as a youthful offender with assault and battery causing serious harm. She is accused of beating Patricia Lampron unconscious.

Lampron, principal of Dr. William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, had to be taken to the hospital after she was assaulted by a student on Nov. 3. Classes were canceled after the violent attack for the rest of the week.

A Boston police officer assigned to a safety post outside the school found Lampron unconscious on the ground, according to court documents from the previous indictment. A school safety officer who helped restrain the student told police that Lampron was "completely knocked out" for at least four minutes, and that, when she came to, she didn't know where she was.

She was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The child, whose name isn't being released, is set to face the charge as a youthful offender in a Dorchester court on Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

"There's currently a $5,000 cash bail, stay away, no contact, no abuse of the alleged victim, stay away location, GPS home confinement, and stay away from witnesses as conditions of her recent bail," Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Elizabeth Teebagy said to the judge, who ordered that all remain in place at the teen's arraignment Wednesday.

Her defense attorney, Patrick Colvario, did not object, saying that she "is doing well under the conditions right now" and that "there have been no violations."

Members of Lampron's family were in court. The teen was accompanied by her mother and three of her siblings. Calvario argued she should not be exposed to the public.

"It is a whole different prospect to have an entire courtroom filled with people. It's a matter of notice and respect to my client, who is a juvenile, who is being treated for PTSD and trauma to have to come into a courtroom unprepared for what she might face," Calvario said.

The defendant said in court that she understands the conditions of her release.

Students return to school in Dorchester this week with added security after the high school principal was attacked by a student.