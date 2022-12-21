Local

lawrence

Teen Arrested After Bringing Gun to Lawrence High School, Police Say

Police say they don't believe the student, who has not been named, intended to hurt anyone at the school

By Asher Klein

A student brought a gun to Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The student was spotted by another one, who had texted a parent sying they believed they saw the 14-year-old with a gun, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The student was found by the department's school resource officer after the parent called 911, police said. The student was chased down after running from the school.

Police say they don't believe the student, who has not been named, intended to hurt anyone at the school. He faces gun charges and resisting arrest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police credited the safe resolution to what happened to the student and parent who reported the firearm, as well as the collaboration between police and schools.

More on Lawrence, Mass.

Eversource Dec 15

Lawrence Heating System Issue Sends at Least 11 to Hospital

lawrence Dec 16

From Pizza to Cookies, What to Score at Tripoli

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsgunsLawrence High School
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us