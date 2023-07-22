Local

Mattapan

Teen arrested after shots heard in Mattapan

By Evan Ringle

Police say they arrested a 17-year-old male in Mattapan early Saturday morning at 3:12 a.m. after police heard gunshots near 5 Norfolk Ter., and heard the 17-year-old trying to flee afterwards.

Police say they were already in the area when they heard the gunshot, then heard the 17-year-old suspect trying to escape. The suspect was found hiding near an opening in a fence, and he was arrested.

According to police, they found a gun close to where the suspect was hiding. The gun police found was a Glock 19, which they say was modified to make the gun an automatic weapon.

A date has not yet been given, but the 17-year-old is expected to be arraigned in a Dorchester Court.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MattapanNorfolk Terrace
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us