Teen Arrested for Alleged Stabbing at Mattapan Grocery Store

A teen is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed someone Friday during an attempted armed robbery at a grocery store in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said Sunday.

Davon Hussey, 18, of Mattapan, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date on charges of attempt to commit crime, armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), and resisting arrest.

Boston police allege Hussey stabbed someone who denied him money inside Fernandez Cousin's Grocery. Officers responded to the store located at 1150 Blue Avenue in Mattapan after receiving a radio call for a stabbing just before 3 p.m.

A witness on scene told police that the suspect, later identified as Hussey, had entered the store and demanded $20 from him. The man wouldn't give the suspect money, so he then asked the victim for $20, but he also refused.

Next, Hussey allegedly took out a box cutter, reached over the counter and stabbed the victim, police said in a press release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Hussey fled the store following the alleged stabbing, police said.

A police sergeant later saw a man standing in front of 1260 Blue Hill Avenue who matched the description of the suspect.

When the sergeant exited his cruiser around 4:45 p.m., the man began walking away, ignoring the sergeant's request to speak with him.

More detectives arrived on scene, and after a brief struggle, the suspect was placed under arrest.

It's unclear if Hussey has an attorney who can speak to the charges he's facing.