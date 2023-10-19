Teen arrested in daylight shooting that killed 18-year-old in Fall River

The shooting on Locust Street Saturday at about 12:18 p.m. left Jovanni Perez, an 18-year-old from Fall River and East Weymouth, fatally wounded

By Asher Klein

The scene of a shooting on Locust Street in Fall River, Massachusetts, on, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
WJAR-TV

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder five days after allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Antwyne Robinson was arrested in Fall River, where he lives, Thursday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The 17-year-old was expected in court later in the day to face a charge of murder.

The shooting on Locust Street Saturday at about 12:18 p.m. left Jovanni Perez, an 18-year-old from Fall River and East Weymouth, fatally wounded. He was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later at Charlton Memorial Hospital, according to prosecutors.

It wasn't immediately clear if Robinson had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

The shooting remains under investigation, prosecutors said Thursday. It was one of three shooting incidents within 12 hours in Fall River on Saturday, all of which police have said were targeted.

"There is no immediate cause for concern to the general public, relative to random acts of violence occurring within our city," police wrote in a news release Monday.

