Boston

Teen arrested in girl's shooting in Dorchester New Year's Day, police say

Avante Young-Dabney, a 19-year-old from Dorchester, was arrested after allegedly fleeing to a building around the corner, according to police

By Asher Klein

generic boston police department bpd cruiser pic
NBC10 Boston

A teenager was arrested for allegedly shooting a girl on Monday night, New Year's Day, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The girl, whose age wasn't given, is expected to survive the shooting at a building on Washington Street near Castlegate Road, according to Boston police. They were called to the scene about 8:51 p.m.

Avante Young-Dabney, a 19-year-old from Dorchester, was arrested after allegedly fleeing to a building around the corner, according to police. Officers knocked on an apartment door, and eventually three people left, including Young-Dabney, who was later found to be the shooter.

Young-Dabney faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder as well as gun charges. He's due to face the charges in Dorchester District Court; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Boston news

Boston 3 hours ago

‘I believe in Boston': Ruthzee Louijeune elected new city council president

Boston 3 hours ago

3 baby girls born at midnight on New Year's Day in Boston: ‘Welcome to the world!'

dorchester 6 hours ago

2 accused of killing 41-year-old in Dorchester expected in court

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us