Teen arrested in Revere Beach shooting faces new charges

A 17-year-old who was arrested earlier this month in a double shooting at Revere Beach is facing additional charges, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday.

The shooting was one of two that happened at the beach on May 28 during Memorial Day weekend. In the first, two people were injured — a 17-year-old male and a 51-year-old woman. A 17-year-old girl was hurt in the second shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.

The teenage suspect was arrested June 6 on gun charges in the first shooting. Now, state police say he has also been charged with two counts of assault and battery by means of discharging a firearm against the 17-year-old male victim.

Video shows a male opening fire on a crowd in one of the shootings.

Local leaders have condemned the shootings.

"The type of violence we saw over the weekend will absolutely not be tolerated in our community," Patrick Keefe, Revere's acting mayor, said in a statement. "We are actively working with public safety partners to ensure a family friendly environment at America's first public beach."

After the shootings, state police increased patrols around Revere Beach on Memorial Day. Some beachgoers said the troopers should stick around at Boston area beaches all summer to help cool tensions.

