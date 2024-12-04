15-year-old arrested after woman shot in South Boston

A teenager has been arrested after a shooting in South Boston sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

Boston police say the 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and is facing charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (firearm), assault by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharge a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

According to police, officers responded around 8:06 p.m. to the area of 8 Rev. Richard A Burke Street for a report of a person shot and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

After an investigation, officers were able to broadcast a description of the suspect, prompting a search in the area. Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force found the teen in the area of North Point Drive and Westwind Road.

Police haven't said if the shooting was random, or how they identified the suspect. A motive was not immediately provided.

The teen is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.