Teen arrested weeks after deadly Dorchester shooting

Boston police say a teenager was arrested Monday after a shooting that killed one person and injured another last month in Dorchester.

The shooting happened Aug. 12 on Trent Street. Police responded to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men, identified as 49-year-old as Leudis Mejia Sanchez of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The other victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police arrested 18-year-old Manuel Guerrero of Dorchester Monday. He is facing charges of murder, home invasion, assault to murder with a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Guerrero is expected to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court, police said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

In their arrest announcement, police encouraged anyone "in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about the distressing events in our community" to call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125. The service is available 24 hours a day, police said.