Teen arrested with loaded gun on school grounds in Fall River

Two officers were injured while taking the youth into custody

By Marc Fortier

A 17-year-old was arrested after he was found with a loaded gun on school grounds in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Fall River police told WJAR that they were patrolling the area around Resiliency Preparatory Academy on Rock Street due to a report that outside agitators had been observed on school grounds. Shortly before 11 a.m., school resource officers found a group of youths on school grounds, at least one of whom was not a student there.

Police checked the group and found a 17-year-old with a loaded firearm. The teen attempted to fight with police and evade arrest and was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Two officers were injured during the incident, police said.

The teen, whose name was not released, is facing charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an Firearms Identification Card and resisting arrest.

No further details were released.

