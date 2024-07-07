Teen boy shot and killed in Lawrence

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Police responded to Brook Street shortly after 9:45p.m. following a report of shots fired in the area. Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Lawrence Police.