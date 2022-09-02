Teen Charged in Assault on Orange Line Shuttle Driver

A 15-year-old was arraigned Friday on accusations he was among a group of young people who attacked an Orange Line shuttle at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Boston Thursday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office.

The teen, who was not identified because of his age, faces assault charges.

According to the DA, the teen was among a group of about nine people who were ordered off the bus at Jackson Square because of "unruly behavior." The teen is accused of attacking the bus driver on the bus. The driver then got off hte bus and the group continued the attack, kicking, punching and stomping on the driver when he fell to the ground.

Boston police stepped in to stop the attack. The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not released.

Prosecutors said the teen left behind a red backpack with a school ID inside when he and others ran away from the area. He returned to the station to get the bag, and was ultimately placed under arrest.

"Our initial approach to juvenile offenses is to seek services intended to address the factors contributing to a young person’s actions. The allegations in this case are serious. In cases such as this, the juvenile legal system provides additional resources and approaches to address youth violence while helping ensure the safety of the community and the rights of victims," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

