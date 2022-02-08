Teen Charged in Everett, Mass. Warehouse Fire

An 18-year-old has been arrested on charges tied to a large factor fire in Everett last month.
Everett police announced Tuesday night that 18-year-old Michael Mambrino has been charged with burning a building and causing injury to a firefighter. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.
The fire broke out Jan. 23 in a large factory building on Norman Street that was under demolition. It was empty at the time. A nearby parking garage and a telephone pole also caught fire, prompting crews to cut power to the area.
The fire destroyed the warehouse and caused damage to a nearby garage. One firefighter was hurt, though the injuries were not life-threatening.
A hazardous materials team was called over concerns about potential chemicals in the building.
A reward of up to $5,000 was offered in the case.