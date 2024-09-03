Teen charged in hit-and-run crash that killed woman in Springfield

A teen is facing multiple charges after he allegedly struck and killed a women with his vehicle on Monday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield police said they responded to the area of Boston Road and Berkshire Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Monday for a crash involving a pedestrian. The driver had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Due to the impact of the crash, the woman who was struck was found on the property of a nearby cemetery. Police said she died at the scene.

Police were able to identify a suspect, and located him on Lakevilla Avenue around 9:10 p.m. and placed him under arrest.

The suspect, identified by police as 18-year-old Nathan Colon, of Springfield, is now charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash causing death and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation. No details were released on when he is expected to appear in court.