Teen charged with murder in deadly Dorchester crash

A 16-year-old is facing a murder charge after a deadly June crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police said the teen was arrested by warrant after a traffic stop on Neptune Road Tuesday. The warrant stems from the death of Edwin Diaz-Geraldo, 20, of Brighton, who was found dead in the driver's seat of a car that crashed on Fifield Street in Dorchester on the night of June 28.

At the time, Boston police said they were investigating "whether or not it was a shooting."

A passenger was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries believed to be a broken leg.

The 16-year-old, who was not identified due to their age, was charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and assault with a dangerous weapon for the June incident. They were also charged with delinquent to wit; carrying a firearm without a license, delinquent to wit; carrying a loaded firearm, and delinquent to wit; possession of a high capacity firearm. Police said there was a loaded gun in the car he was traveling in.

The case remains under investigation.