Teen Critically Injured in Single-Car Crash in Westwood

Police say the critically injured teen was the only passenger in the car not wearing a seatbelt.

By Lara Salahi

A teenager is in serious condition following a single-car crash overnight in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Police say a car carrying five teens was driving on Pond Street shortly after midnight on Saturday when it crossed the center line and struck a curb. According to police, the car launched off the ground and struck a utility pole, severing the car in half. The car continued on until it struck a tree.

Police say four of the five teens were wearing a seatbelt. Those four teens sustained minor injuries and have been released from the hospital.

The fifth teen -- whom police noted was sitting in the backseat -- was not wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured. The teen remains at a hospital in Boston.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

