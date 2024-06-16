Teen dead after crash on motocross track in Wareham

Police are investigating the death of a teenager in a crash on a motocross track in Wareham, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Wareham police confirmed that Wareham EMS and the Onset Fire Department were called to the track on 131 Atwood Farm Way around 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 14-year-old with serious injuries, according to the office of the Plymouth County District Attorney.

The teen was taken to Tobey Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Diamond MX, which operates the track at that location, described the situation as a "tragic accident" and said they will be closed Sunday.

Wareham police said that en route to the call, one of their officers was involved in a crash. That officer was taken to Tobey Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

