16-year-old dead after car crash in New Milford, Conn.

A teen has died after a reported car crash in New Milford Monday night.

Police said they were called to Pickett District Road around 8:10 p.m.

Responding officers found a car off the road which had crashed into a fence, causing significant damage.

A 16-year-old who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The school district identified the teen as William Neeb, who was a junior at New Milford High School.

"Will was an excellent student who carried an honors course load, and he also contributed to the New Milford High School community as a member of the Athletic Council, as a two-year member of the NMHS hockey team, and as an All State golfer," school officials said in a statement.

Will was known for his kind heart, his friendliness to peers, and his diligence as a student," the statement continued.

Counseling services will be available at the high school this week.

The police department's Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 860-355-3133.