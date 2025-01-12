14-year-old dead, multiple people injured in 3-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton

A teenager has died and multiple other people are injured after a three-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday morning.

State police said a 38-year-old man from Shelton was driving a Honda CR-V on Route 8 northbound near exit 7 around 12:30 a.m. when he collided with the back of a Honda Civic being driven by a 37-year-old man from Waterbury.

After the collision, state police said the Honda Civic lost control, crossed the center median grass and went into the southbound travel lanes.

According to state police, a 22-year-old man from Stamford was driving a Honda Accord in the right lane on the southbound side of the highway and hit the passenger side of the Honda Civic as it entered the road.

Authorities said a passenger in the Honda Civic, later identified as 14-year-old Chloe Alyssa Ramsubhag, of Waterbury, died of her injuries. The driver in the Honda Civic was transported to St. Vincent Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The Honda Accord reportedly evaded the scene after the crash, but was found a short time later. Investigators said the driver of the Honda Accord called to report an accident in a similar location and it was later determined to be involved. That driver was found at Griffin Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the Honda Accord was treated for minor injuries at Bridgeport Hospital.

Ramsubhag was a student at Wilby High School in Waterbury, according to school officials.

Support services will be available at the school for those who need it, they said.