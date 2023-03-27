Local

Hatfield

Teen Dies After Being Hit by Truck in in Western Mass. Corn Field

Jesse Johansmeyer, of Florence, died early Saturday mornin at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield

By Marc Fortier

A 19-year-old was killed after he was hit by a truck in a remote corn field in western Massachusetts over the weekend.

Jesse Johansmeyer, of Florence, died early Saturday morning at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Johansmeyer was hit by a pickup truck around 11:30 p.m. after a bonfire in a remote section of Hatfield known as the Hatfield Meadows, located off Great Neponset Road and South Street near the Connecticut River, authorities said.

The driver of the white pickup truck that struck Johansmeyer left the scene, the district attorney's office said.

The incident remains under investigation by Hatfield and state police. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hatfield police at 413-247-0323.

