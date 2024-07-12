Maine

Teen driver dead in Maine crash apparently involving moose

A dead moose was found in the middle of the road

By Asher Klein

Maine State Police

A teenage driver was found dead at the scene of a car crash apparently involving a moose in central Maine on Tuesday, police said.

The body of Landon Gardner, a 17-year-old from Millinocket, was in a vehicle that had crashed into the trees off Poplar Street in T3 Indian Purchase Tuesday, Maine State Police said Friday. A dead moose was found in the middle of the road.

Police were informed about the crash by an automatic crash notification, police said. East Millinocket police helped state police investigate.

Police didn't say more about the crash Friday, including how they believed it happened or any factors that may have been involved.

