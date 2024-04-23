Car crashes into Dunkin' in RI after driver mistakenly hits gas pedal, police say

A vehicle slammed into a Dunkin' in Cranston, Rhode Island, Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Firefighters responded to the Dunkin' on Reservoir Avenue crash at about 6:30 a.m., where they found the vehicle entirely inside the coffee shop, the Cranston Fire Department said.

The driver of the car had his learner's permit and was learning how to drive, WJAR reported, citing Cranston police.

Instead of putting the vehicle in reverse, the driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal and went through the front window, police said.

"I was like, 'America just doesn't just run on Dunkin', cars do, too," the son of a Dunkin' employee told WJAR after the incident.

No injuries were reported.

There was no indication that the driver was impaired, police said.