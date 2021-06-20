Teen Drowns in Bedford, NH, Pond

A teenage boy drowned while swimming in a pond on Sunday in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said.

The boy was reported missing around 7 p.m., Bedford police said in a statement. Officers who responded to Sebbins Pond attempted to locate the teen before requesting assistance from the Nashua Police Department dive team.

After a roughly two-hour search, divers recovered the teen's body around 9:05 p.m. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The boy was not identified, and police did not provide any other information.

The drowning is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.