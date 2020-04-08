Teen Facing Murder Charge for Fatal Stabbing Outside Haverhill Stadium

A Massachusetts teenager is facing a murder charge following the fatal stabbing of another teen Tuesday evening outside a stadium in Haverhill, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Police received a call at about 8:40 p.m. for a report of stabbing after they say a 19-year-old man arrived at Merrimack Valley Hospital at Holy Family for treatment.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that the victim had been at Haverhill Stadium on Lincoln Avenue with a group of friends when he was allegedly approached and then stabbed by 18-year-old Oscar Quinones of Haverhill. Quinones then fled the scene, police said.

Quinones was questioned by local and state police Wednesday morning and arrested, the district attorney's office said. He has been charged with murder and was being held without bail pending his arraignment Friday via teleconference at Haverhill District Court.

Quinones is being represented by attorney Jeff Miller.