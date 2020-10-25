Local

Worcester shooting

Teen Found Fatally Shot in Worcester Wendy's Parking Lot

Gunfire was reported at the Wendy's just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night

By Asher Klein

A 17-year-old boy was found shot in a Wendy's parking lot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, police said.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, Worcester police said Sunday.

Officers were called to the Wendy's at Park Avenue and Maywood Street about 8:36 p.m. after gunfire was reported.

Local

Boston 12 mins ago

Man Dead in Boston Shooting

Department of Agriculture 1 hour ago

4 Sickened After Consuming Raw Milk Products From Maine Farm

Police didn't offer more information about the shooting Sunday, including the victim's name or whether anyone is currently suspected in the case. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 508-799-8651 or by reaching out anonymously via text at 274637, typing the keyword TIPWPD and then your message, or online at worcesterma.gov/police.

This article tagged under:

Worcester shootingWorcestershootingWorcester Police Department
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us