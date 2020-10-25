Teen Found Fatally Shot in Worcester Wendy's Parking Lot

A 17-year-old boy was found shot in a Wendy's parking lot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, police said.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, Worcester police said Sunday.

Officers were called to the Wendy's at Park Avenue and Maywood Street about 8:36 p.m. after gunfire was reported.

Police didn't offer more information about the shooting Sunday, including the victim's name or whether anyone is currently suspected in the case. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 508-799-8651 or by reaching out anonymously via text at 274637, typing the keyword TIPWPD and then your message, or online at worcesterma.gov/police.