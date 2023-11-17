Teen hurt in haunted hayride accident returns to school

A teen who was hurt in a haunted hayride accident last month in Smithfield, Rhode Island, returned to school on Friday.

14-year-old Giada Lanzieri returned to Smithfield High School nearly three weeks after the accident, according to WJAR.

Lanzieri got trapped underneath a trailer being pulled by a tractor while working as an actor at Seven Cedars Farm.

She is currently in a wheelchair and being accommodated by her school.

“She has escorts taking her to and from all of her classes. Luckily, we have an elevator so that’s very helpful and she’s just very, very happy to be here,” said school counselor Kristen Luongo explained to WJAR.

“We have appreciated all the love, support, prayers and generosity this small town has given us. Giada has remained positive and in good spirits because of all this.” the Lanzieri family said in a statement.

Her family also thanked the first responders and hospital staff who have helped with her recovery.