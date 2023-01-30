Teen Injured in Drive-by Shooting Over the Weekend in Providence

A teen was injured in a drive-by shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend.

Providence police told WJAR-TV that a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street around 11 p.m. Someone in a car reportedly shot at the teen in the area of Joslin Park and then drove off.

The teen was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where he was in stable condition on Sunday.

Neighbors said the park is usually busy with kids playing, but it usually empties out around 8 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police at 401-272-3121.