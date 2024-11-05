Boston

Teen injured in Hyde Park fire has died, officials say

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries in the early morning fire, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office

By Oscar Margain and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

The teenager pulled from the second floor of a burning home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood last week has died, officials say.

The Suffolk District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday that Mario Evans has passed away. He had been hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from the early-morning blaze on Oct. 29.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Hyde Park Avenue. When firefighters arrived, smoke was already showing, and firefighters went in and removed the teen from the second floor.

No firefighters were injured.

Video from the scene showed multiple engines and other emergency vehicles at the scene, and some of the home's windows had been broken.

Five adults and three children were displaced by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

More Massachusetts stories

New England Patriots 6 hours ago

Live updates: Latest Patriots news, rumors on NFL trade deadline day

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

16-year-old arrested in shooting incident outside Medford pizza shop near Tufts University

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us