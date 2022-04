A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at a park in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood on Sunday.

Police responded to the area near Monument Street and Walford Way shortly after noon, where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting is the second one in the neighborhood in recent weeks involving a minor.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have not named any suspects in the incident. No arrests have been made.