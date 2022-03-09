Local

Teen Killed in Agawam House Fire

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino

A teenager was killed and an adult injured in a house fire in Agawam Wednesday morning.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said crews were called to the home on Squire Lane around 9 a.m. When they arrived there was heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building. Multiple departments were called in to assist.

State officials confirmed a teen has died and an adult was hurt. The victim's name has not been released.

"On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones after this morning’s tragedy," said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois. "This was a terrible loss for the family and the community."

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

