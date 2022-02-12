Mass. Teen Killed in Dover Car Crash; 4 Passengers Injured

A teenager died overnight when he was ejected from his SUV after losing control while driving with several passengers in Dover, Massachusetts.

Dover police responded to Walpole Street around 1:10 a.m. Saturday after multiple 911 calls reported a one-car crash in the area of Powder House Road.

Responding officers found a Honda CRV off the roadway. The driver, an 18-year-old from Sherborn who had been ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.

An initial investigation shows the SUV was traveling north on Walpole Street when the teen lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a guardrail and coming to a rest against a tree. Police do not know at this time why the victim lost control while driving.

There were four other passengers in the SUV at the time of the crash, police said, including an 18-year-old from Dover, an 18-year-old from Sherborn, and two 17-year-olds from Dover. All were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether the driver or his passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The victim's name has not been released at this time pending notification of family.

No further information is available. An investigation is ongoing.