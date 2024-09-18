Maine

Teen killed in pickup truck, moped crash in Maine

No charges have been filed, police said

By Marc Fortier

A 17-year-old was killed when the moped he was riding on was struck by a pickup truck in Augusta, Maine, on Tuesday afternoon.

Augusta police said they responded to a motor vehicle crash at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Rusty Lantern convenience store and gas station at 670 Civic Center Drive. Preliminary investigation determined that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving south on Civic Center Drive collided with a moped that was attempting to turn left from Civic Center Drive into the parking lot of the store.

The operator of the moped, a 17-year-old male, from Augusta, was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Health in Augusta with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, according to police. His name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck, 47-year-old Benjamin Perry, of Farmingdale, was not injured.

Augusta police said they are still investigating the details surrounding the crash. No charges have been filed.

