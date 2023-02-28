Local

Teen Missing Overnight After Calling Mom From Milford Bike Trail

About 50 police officers, a dozen police dogs and four drones were part of a search for Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins that began Monday night

By Asher Klein

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins
Milford Police Department

Police are asking for help as they search for a 19-year-old missing since Monday night, when he called his mother from near a bike trail in Milford, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins, from Hopkinton, called his mother about 6:11 p.m. and said that his phone was dying, Milford police said. They were told he was pushing his bike along the Milford Bike Trail after getting a flat tire.

About 50 police officers, a dozen police dogs and four drones were part of a search that began Monday night, local police said, but state police said Tuesday morning that nothing related to Cambrourelis-Haskins was found in area bike trails, Louisa Lake or the Milford Quarry.

The search for the teenager, who is 6 feet tall and skinny with some facial hair, continued Tuesday. He was wearing a beige puffy jacket, khaki pants and boots with a green helmet, police said.

Cambrourelis-Haskins was last seen near Cedar Street in Milford, and his cellphone record verified that he was in the area of a cellphone tower at Garrett's Family Market when he called his mother Monday night.

Milford police have alerted locals that Cambrourelis-Haskins is missing and in need of help, but they asked anyone with information on his whereabouts or surveillance footage showing him to contact police at 508-473-1113.

