Teen Passenger Killed in Single-Car Crash in Vermont

The driver is scheduled to appear in family court on Thursday

A 16-year-old has died following an early morning car crash in Vermont.

Authorities say the single-car crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 5 in the town of Putney.

The Vermont State Police responded and found two injured teens inside the vehicle, a 2003 Audi.

Both occupants were transported to the hospital in Brattleboro. Police said the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a resident of Rockingham, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police are withholding the passenger’s identity to allow time to notify family members.

The driver is scheduled to appear in family court on Thursday to face charges of grossly negligent operation of a vehicle and driving under the influence resulting in a death.

The driver was not identified and it was unclear whether they are represented by an attorney.

