Teen Pulled Unresponsive From Water at Quarry in Gloucester

An 18-year-old was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital after he failed to surface while swimming at a quarry in Gloucester with friends Wednesday.

Gloucester Assisant Fire Chief Robert Rivas said emergency responders were called to Vernon's Pit at 1:15 p.m. when the teen jumped into the water while swimming with a group of friends and did not come back up. Firefighters and police immediately responded and began searching the water.

Divers from the state and Beverly Fire Department also responded to help with the search. The teen was unresponsive when he was pulled out around 2:50 p.m., Rivas said, and rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

"At this point he’s cold, so we keep working him until we get to the hospital and they’re warm," Rivas said of the victim's condition.

Rivas said the quarry is a well-known spot and popular for swimming. There are posted signs warning against swimming and trespassing on the property.

"We try to keep it to a minimum but people find their way here," Rivas said, noting that the deep, cold and dark water makes for challenging terrain for rescuers.

"Our guys made a really valiant effort to get in there and get him out," Rivas said.

The victim has not been publicly identified at this time.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.