Teen Rescued After Sand Collapse on Cape Cod Beach

A 15-year-old was buried up to her neck in sand when a dune collapsed on top of her on Cape Cod Monday.

The teen was digging a hole in a dune on North Beach Island in Chatham when the area collapsed and came crashing on top of her around 5 p.m., according to the Chatham Fire Department.

First responders found her by using the 911 caller’s cell phone latitude and longitude information. They placed a protective barrier over her to prevent the sand from collapsing any further and successfully pulled her from the hole.

The victim was brought by boat to the Chatham fish pier, were she was evaluated by emergency medical workers. She was uninjured and was not transported to the hospital.