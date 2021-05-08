Teen Shot Near Playground at Worcester Park

Authorities are investigating after a teen was shot near a playground in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Police responded to Crompton Park shortly before 8p.m. on Friday after the city's gunshot detection device was activated.
Officers found a 16-year-old boy shot near the playground of the park. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Local
Police have not identified the young boy and have not released any additional details.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Worcester Police.