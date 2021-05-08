Local

Teen Shot Near Playground at Worcester Park

An investigation is underway after a teen was shot near a playground in Worcester, Massachusetts.

By Lara Salahi

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

Authorities are investigating after a teen was shot near a playground in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police responded to Crompton Park shortly before 8p.m. on Friday after the city's gunshot detection device was activated.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy shot near the playground of the park. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the young boy and have not released any additional details.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Worcester Police.

