East Bridgewater

Teen shot while riding scooter in East Bridgewater, police say

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the East Bridgewater Police Department at 508-378-7223

Police lights
Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy was shot while riding a scooter in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on the Fourth of July, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. on Robins Street in the parking lot of the Pomponoho Pines Condominiums, according to East Bridgewater police.

When officers arrived, they found the boy shot in the stomach, police said. He was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn't immediately released.

The victim and another 17-year-old boy were riding the scooter when the shooting occurred, authorities said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incident, police said, wasn't random.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the East Bridgewater Police Department at 508-378-7223.

More Massachusetts news

Cambridge 51 mins ago

Shell casings found on several streets near park in Cambridge, police say

Sumner Tunnel 10 hours ago

Boston's Sumner Tunnel closed for the next month

Massachusetts Jul 4

Marblehead fireworks canceled after fire on barge overnight

This article tagged under:

East Bridgewater
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us