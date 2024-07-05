Teen stabbed, man hit and killed by car during confrontation in Rhode Island

A 21-year-old man was hit and killed by a car, and a 15-year-old boy was stabbed during a confrontation in Cranston, Rhode Island, police said Friday.

The incident occurred after midnight at the intersection of Oak and Trainor streets, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

When officers arrived, they found the teen stabbed in the back, Cranston police said. The alleged attacker then got into the passenger seat of a car driven by another person and took off.

That vehicle then hit a 21-year-old man, who later died at Rhode Island Hospital, police said. He was identified as Isaac Vasquez.

The 15-year-old was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.

Two people have been charged in connection with the violence. Destiny Torres, 23, of North Providence, was charged with one count of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, for the stabbing of the 15-year-old male. Edwin Torres, 24, of Cranston, was charged with one count of murder in Vasquez's death.

Two people were arrested, police said, and will be arraigned in Kent County District Court Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.