Teen Struck by Tractor-Trailer While Getting Off School Bus in Maine

They found the 13-year-old semi-conscious and was taken to Maine Medical Center with "substantial injuries", according to a police statement.

A teenager was transported to a hospital after being struck by a tractor-trailer while getting off a school bus in Gray, Maine on Tuesday.

According to reports from News Center Maine, the student was crossing in front of the bus when they were struck.

Superintendent Craig King said the bus was stopped with its flashing lights on and flashing "STOP" arm engaged.

No other students were injured in the incident.

Counselors and social workers are available at the schools, and transportation department on Wednesday.

The tractor-trailer is owned by Bard Trucking out of Farmington, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

