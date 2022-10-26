Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine

A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door.

According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.

During an interview with NECN/NBC 10 Boston on Wednesday, Chief Daniel Ahern explained that the boy was getting out of the back driver’s side door when it happened. Police believe the high-school-aged girl driving the car may not have noticed the boy on the outside because of steady rain falling at the time.

"That possibly was a distraction for this operator," said Ahern.

According to officials, a city resident noticed the boy on the outside of the car, which had traveled from Scamman Street to Stillman Street, and rushed to tell the driver that the boy was stuck outside.

"A resident, a good Samaritan, stopped her and was able to free him, the South Portland Fire Department treated him," said Ahern.

The boy was then taken to an area hospital where he received further treatment and has since returned home.

"He’s doing well," noted Ahern, adding that, as of Wednesday, the boy was expected to return to school next week.

Because police believe this was an accident, there are no criminal charges associated with this incident.

"The young woman that was driving...she was visibly upset," Ahern recalled, adding that the incident serves as a reminder for everyone to take extra time when driving, be aware of surroundings, especially when they let someone out of a car or leave a driveway.

"The victim in this case is extremely lucky," he added.