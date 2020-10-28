Teen Wanted in Triple Shooting in Manchester, NH

Police are looking for an 18-year-old suspected of shooting three people near a Dollar Deluxe in Manchester, New Hampshire, Friday night.

Justin Salinas is wanted on first-degree assault charges, Manchester police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. near Auburn and Union streets, and officers arriving at the Dollar Deluxe parking lot found two people shot, police said. They were taken to a hospital, and another suspected gunshot victim arrived at a hospital on their own soon afterward.

On Saturday, when police first released information about the shooting, they didn't share anything about who was suspected other than that the shooting didn't appear random. On Wednesday, they gave no information about how they came to suspect Salinas.

He is 5-foot-3 and 140 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 603-668-8711 or anonymously at 603-624-4040.