Teenage Boy Killed, Woman Seriously Hurt During Shooting in Brockton

By Matt Fortin

A teenager was killed and a woman was seriously hurt during a shooting early Tuesday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting was on Tribou Street just before 2 a.m., according to the DA's office.

The shooting left a 14-year-old boy dead, and a 39-year-old woman seriously hurt, authorities said.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing by Massachusetts State Police and the Brockton Police Department.

