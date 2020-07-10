Local

Dunstable

Teenage Boy Pulled From Mass. Pond, Hospitalized After Nearly 2-Hour Search

Police didn't know the 15-year-old's condition

By Asher Klein and Perry Russom

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 15-year-old boy was located in a Massachusetts pond nearly two hours after first responders starting searching for him when he was reported missing, police said.

The boy was found in the water of a conservation pond about 6 p.m. and taken to the hospital, Dunstable police Chief James Dow said in a statement. Dow didn't know his current condition.

Dunstable police and firefighters, as well as divers, arrived at the pond, which is near Main Street, about 4:15 p.m., police said. They immediately began searching for the missing boy.

Local

coronavirus 58 mins ago

Worcester Warns Businesses and Their Patrons to Follow Coronavirus Guidelines

Maine 1 hour ago

Some Maine Private Island Found With Racial Slurs in Their Names

Dow said police had been told he'd been swimming with friends, who lost sight of him when he became distressed.

Police didn't have any further information.

The pond is located in the woods, and has a few small islands in the middle. Neighbors say it is remote.

The town is located along Massachusetts' border with New Hampshire.

This article tagged under:

DunstableMassachusettsswimmingPond Rescue
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us