Conn. teen arrested after driving 137 mph during NH police pursuit

A teenage driver from Connecticut was arrested Monday night after leading New Hampshire police on a 30-mile pursuit at speeds up to 137 mph.

New Hampshire State Police said they attempted to stop the driver of a BMW 335xi on Route 16 north in Dover around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The car was initially spotted going 95 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Instead of slowing down and pulling over for police, however, the driver sped up and drove in what police said was an "increasingly dangerous manner."

Police said they began pursuing the car, which continued for nearly 30 miles over a 15-minute span, at speeds as high as 137 mph.

State police said they coordinated with local law enforcement agencies to deploy a tire deflation device in an effort to stop the driver. After hitting the device, the driver attempted a sudden turn and lost control of the car, which landed in a ditch.

The driver, identified by police as 18-year-old Thomas C. Smart, of Goshen, Connecticut, was taken into custody and charged with felony reckless conduct and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and disobeying a police officer.

Smart was not injured when his car crashed and has remained in preventative detention since his arrest.

A passenger, who has not been charged, also wasn't hurt.