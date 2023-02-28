Local

Teenage Moped Driver Dies After Crash With Dump Truck in Dedham

The moped had two people on board, and both were rushed by ambulance to Faulkner Hospital; the driver, who had "obvious trauma," was pronounced dead, according to prosecutors

A scooter at the scene of a deadly crash in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
A teenager driving a moped was killed when the vehicle collided with a dump truck in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash took place about 11:15 a.m. on Washington Street, near the border of Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

The moped had two people on board, and both were rushed by ambulance to Faulkner Hospital; the driver, who had "obvious trauma," was pronounced dead, according to prosecutors. They didn't immediately provide the condition of the passenger or identify either person.

The people in the dump truck stayed at the scene of the crash and spoke with police, prosecutors said. They didn't say if anyone was set to be charged in the crash.

Investigators were still looking into what happened as of Tuesday afternoon.

